From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A $17 million sewer and wastewater improvement project will soon be underway in Upper Dublin Township and Ambler Borough.

This week, the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority (BCWSA) announced the construction of a watertight pump station and other upgrades to the sewer system in Upper Dublin Township.

The authority is also installing a new pressurized pipe, a 12,000 linear-foot force main, which will use pumps or compressors to move wastewater to a treatment plant in Ambler Borough.

The additions will increase wastewater treatment capacity in Upper Dublin Township and Ambler Borough.

“The Upper Dublin capital improvement project is another example of our commitment to making necessary upgrades to enhance an aging infrastructure on behalf of ratepayers and the communities we serve,” Benjamin Jones, CEO of BCWSA, said in a statement.

The current wastewater treatment plant in Upper Dublin, owned and operated by BCWSA since 2001, is located in a floodplain. The 71-year-old facility will be taken out of commission upon the project’s completion, slated for March 2026.

Jones said the relocation is in part an effort to “proactively” relocate wastewater treatment out of the floodplain “in the event of a catastrophic flooding that many communities have experienced in recent years.”