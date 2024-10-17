What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

State House candidates in Bucks County participated in a conversation on child care Wednesday night at the Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce.

Republican Representatives Joe Hogan and K.C. Tomlinson, along with Democratic candidate Anna Payne, answered questions on key issues such as child care worker retention and funding for early education programs at the candidate forum hosted by Child Care Voters, a project of the Children First Action Fund.

Hogan and Payne are facing off in the race to represent the 142nd district. Tomlinson represents the 18th district. Among the invited candidates who did not attend were her Democratic challenger Anand Patel, Democratic incumbent for 144th district Brian Munroe and his Republican challenger Dan McPhillips.

The participants agreed on nearly all of the topics discussed, and the conversation, moderated by Bill Ferrara, executive director of the Lower Bucks Chamber of Commerce, was amicable.

Valerie Hamilton, founder and executive director of Children of God Educational Services in Bristol, said it was “extremely positive” to hear the candidates focus on how to best support child care providers.

“We focused on the children and the families with the expansion of the child tax credit on a state level,” she said. “Now they’re worried about us providers, and that makes me feel really good and very promising as a business owner, small business owner, woman of color here in Bucks County.”

Here are a few of the key issues candidates addressed:

State funding for early childhood education

All three candidates support increases in state funding for early childhood education.

“We have to talk about investment in our future, and this is how we start,” Payne said. “We start by investing in our children at young ages. We know statistically that 90% of their brain is developed between the ages of one and five, right? So we have five years that we can really make an impact in that child’s life. Despite this, too many people are missing out because we aren’t investing enough.”

Hogan agreed with Payne, and noted that the issue has personal relevance for him — he and his wife are expecting their first child “any day now.”

“I don’t think there’s a drawback with additional funding for these programs, but what we have to do, and I see a lot of providers in the room and some of the facilities that I visited over the last two years or stopped by, we have to make it easier for you, for you guys, to stay in business,” he said. “We have to make it easier for you to recruit, retain, and that’s not a dollars and cents issue in Harrisburg. That’s a regulatory issue … We have to make it easier for you to run your business.”

Tomlinson said she has “consistently advocated” for early childhood education funding.

“I’ve supported record funding in both the Wolf and Shapiro administration,” she said. “In 2022 alone, we invested over 325 million in programs like pre-K and Head Start. Obviously, there’s still plenty to do, and I will always support those efforts.”