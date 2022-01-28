The pandemic nightmare of being a working parent of young children will not relent

While public health officials say the omicron surge that temporarily closed her family’s school and many others has peaked, many parents of young children continue to endure major, lasting disruptions in their lives. Complicating matters is that while risk of serious COVID effects in children remain low, many parents of 0-4 year olds who are ineligible for vaccination feel torn between adhering to strict mitigation efforts and facing day-to-day realities.

The closures and strict quarantine requirements for kids with close COVID exposures have underlined the precariousness of careers and routines dependent on reliable childcare during an ever ongoing pandemic.

They also reflect the struggles of a local childcare industry that has shrunk over the past two years as workers leave for often better-paid jobs in other fields — ones that may not require them to be in extended, close contact with children too young to be vaccinated.

For parents accustomed to childcare centers and afterschool programs that can adapt to changes in their work and school schedules, sudden shutdowns can feel like a “shocking” betrayal, said Leslie Spina, executive director Kinder Academy, which has five early childhood centers serving mostly lower-income immigrant families in Northeast Philadelphia.

“It’s not the environment they’re used to. They’re used to us being the problem solvers, open for whatever situation. We always said: ‘We can make it work.’ In this situation, we can’t. Parents don’t feel supported,” she said.

Dozens of closures

Spina had to close one of her centers permanently in 2020 after mandated shutdowns, and another went virtual for most of last year because families and staff members were afraid of contracting COVID. She said she knows of a number of other centers that have closed, including some that had been in business for 50 years or more.

About 11 percent of the city’s licensed childcare providers reportedly closed permanently between April 2020 and May 2021 and fewer new centers opened than in previous years, resulting in a net loss of 57 providers, according to data from the Pa. Department of Human Services.

While working with kids can be personally rewarding, childcare positions often include many responsibilities — strict punctuality, long hours, compliance with health and safety rules, and very close interaction with the public. Comparatively, jobs that offer higher pay, including some retail, can have less stringent expectations, Spina said.

“For that little bit of money you’re making, relatively, to expose yourself to so many people who could possibly have COVID and who are unvaccinated, and then to have the burden of all of this work that’s really at the core of what we do, makes this job really hard. It’s hard on your brain and it’s hard on your body,” she said.

Labor shortages mean that Spina’s centers and many others across the city have empty or under enrolled classrooms despite having children on their waitlists. The shortages also mean schools have no backup staff and may have to shut their doors for a few days when just one or two teachers have a COVID infection or exposure.

The centers’ acute sensitivity to preventing the spread of infections, as mandated by city and federal guidelines, has led to financial crises for parents like Northeast Philadelphia resident Maria Caballero, whose two sons attend a Kinder Academy center.

Caballero’s 2-year-old has frequent bronchitis and sometimes has a loud, phlegmy cough. This leads her to be constantly stressed that Kinder will call in the middle of the day and ask her to take him home for a 24-hour waiting period, or report that he’s been exposed to COVID and must quarantine for 10 days.

Last year she lost her job as a medical assistant at a pediatric care center after the school repeatedly called her to pick up her son over a fever or other mild signs of illness, she said.

“There are so many times that they called me to come and pick them up because of a little thing, like a little cough. ‘Oh, you have to come and pick him up, he can’t be here.’ I’m like, well, you know, not a lot of people have the help. I’m a single mom, I need the money. I have bills. I have payments. This is why we pay you guys to take care of our children while we work,” Caballero said.

Her current employer, another health center, is more understanding, but recently she again lost out on a few weeks of pay. She had to quarantine for about two weeks due to an exposure, and then Kinder said her kids had to quarantine for additional two weeks because they had been in contact with her, she said.

Caballero lives with her grandmother, who can watch the kids a few days a week, and her sister has been out of work lately and has been able to help too. But she points out that the city recently shortened quarantine periods to 5 days for schools that follow strict masking, social distancing, and other guidelines, and lamented Kinder’s adherence to the older standard.

“It’s ridiculous. They’re like, ‘Oh, but it’s the CDC guidelines.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, call my job and let them know I’m going to be out for a month, then,’” she said. “They’re too much.”