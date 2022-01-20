When school feels ‘chaotic’: Philly parents struggle with shifting virtual learning guidelines

Remote learning has led to chaotic scenes at Amina Malik’s home in University City, where three of her children are learning virtually and the fourth, her oldest, is staying home to watch the others while accumulating absences along the way.

Malik’s husband passed away last year. Her mother often watches the kids at her house in Northeast Philadelphia, but after the three youngest tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, Malik kept them home rather than risk infecting their grandmother.

When she had to go to her job as a high school teacher in Delaware County last week, the kids were on their own at home. On top of that, a contractor unexpectedly came by to complete some work on their house, putting those rooms off-limits to the children.

“Everybody’s in two rooms. One’s yelling at their teachers, the other one’s trying to talk — it’s just a little chaotic,” Malik said Friday, during a break from work. Her oldest daughter had called and said the youngest, a second grader, was struggling with virtual school. “She’s like, ‘Raina is acting up, she won’t listen, she’s jumping around.’ For the younger ones, virtual, it’s harder for them.”

Despite her family’s struggles, she was in no hurry to see her kids return to in-person learning. While Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole has said COVID transmission rates are low in schools, Malik said the risk still makes her uncomfortable.

“The school district of Philadelphia is doing a disservice to all the children in our community. Everybody should be home. I feel like the numbers are going to keep going up. I want all of them to be virtual, I really do. I don’t feel safe with my kids being in school,” she said. “They say if you’ve gotten this variant, then you won’t get it again. But who’s to say there’s not another variant in two days?”

School officials say kids are better off on campuses

District officials say they remain committed to keeping kids on campuses as much as possible. They cite recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Bettigole, and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s PolicyLab research group, who say the risk of infection is outweighed by the benefits of in-person schooling.

“We absolutely understand that people have concerns. However, the science shows that if the proper mitigation efforts are put into place, then the likelihood of contracting COVID or passing it on is very low,” district spokeswoman Monica Lewis said in an interview. “We all know that the best place for our children to be is in a school building with their teacher and their peers, and that’s what we are committed to doing.”

Fear of COVID nonetheless remains a major motivating factor for some parents. Since winter break, Stefanie Marrero of Southwest Philadelphia has kept her three youngest children, a second grader and two fourth graders, home from Richmond Elementary. Only her 10th grader attends school, at Kensington Creative & Performing Arts High School, where Marrero said few students have tested positive for infection.

When a school is open for in-person instruction, the district will not provide remote lessons to the students unless they’re quarantining after a positive COVID test. So Marrero’s three children aren’t learning and they’re being marked absent every day. But she said she’s an amputee and has heart and lung conditions, and she can’t risk having them bring home an omicron infection.

“My children basically are sitting at home, on their phones, on PlayStation, not doing anything with their time, because the teachers aren’t assigning anything. I feel like, if the children that are going in person are doing the same lessons in class, why can’t you take five minutes and assign it to the children that are actually home?” she said.

Marrero said she wants to see the district temporarily go all-virtual while it institutes a rigorous testing system to ensure that infected students stay home from school and prevent further disease spread.

“That’s the only way we’re going to make sure our children are testing negative and that they can get the proper education. I’m all for in-person learning by all means, but I want my children to go into clean and safe buildings first. That’s key,” she said.

Marrero also faulted the district and the health department for setting a higher threshold for the positive testing rate that triggers a shift to virtual learning.