List of virtual schools in Philly grows as parents wrestle with omicron surge

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The scene outside Fanny Jackson Coppin School on the first morning after winter break felt familiar. Children, bundled up in warm jackets, hugged their parents goodbye before skipping past the school gate.

Berenice Guadarrama stood near the entrance with her seven-year-old son, Eder — a bright red surgical mask covering his face, a dinosaur-themed backpack hooked over his shoulders.

“I just found out last night my [older] daughter has online class and my little one has to be at the school,” she said. “So I was a little confused, but I’m here.”

About a third of Philadelphia’s public schools started the new year virtually, a last-minute shift that caught parents like Guadarrama by surprise.

She received an email Monday night informing her that her daughter’s school, Science Leadership Academy at Beeber, was among 77 campuses shifting to remote learning at least through the end of the week. Four more schools were added to the list in the middle of the night, with an additional three on Tuesday. The district said it moved schools online because of staff shortages due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

But Jackson, an elementary school in South Philly, opened in person. So Guadarrama and her son headed to the building.

“It’s good coming in person,” she said. It’s better for Eder to see his teacher up close, easier for them to communicate when they’re in the same room. The family’s internet connection sometimes cuts out, which makes remote school challenging.