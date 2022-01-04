77 Philly schools going virtual due to omicron-related staff absences

More than a third of the School District of Philadelphia’s schools go virtual starting Tuesday, Jan. 4, the district announced Monday evening. They will stay remote through at least Friday, Jan. 7.

The shift to remote learning for 77 schools is “due to staffing challenges stemming from the omicron-related spike in COVID-19 cases,” the district stated in a press release.

District officials have remained committed to returning from winter break in person, despite calls from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers to go virtual for a week to ensure COVID mitigation measures were in place before staff and students returned to school buildings.

All other district-run schools will return from break in-person on Tuesday.

“The COVID-19 situation and its impact on our ability to safely staff our schools is fast moving,” said Superintendent William Hite. “We know that the uncertainties created by this rapidly changing environment are difficult for many families. We are grateful for everyone’s continued flexibility and understanding.”

More information for families, including about Chromebooks and meals, can be found on the school district’s blog.