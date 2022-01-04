77 Philly schools going virtual due to omicron-related staff absences
More than a third of the School District of Philadelphia’s schools go virtual starting Tuesday, Jan. 4, the district announced Monday evening. They will stay remote through at least Friday, Jan. 7.
The shift to remote learning for 77 schools is “due to staffing challenges stemming from the omicron-related spike in COVID-19 cases,” the district stated in a press release.
District officials have remained committed to returning from winter break in person, despite calls from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers to go virtual for a week to ensure COVID mitigation measures were in place before staff and students returned to school buildings.
All other district-run schools will return from break in-person on Tuesday.
“The COVID-19 situation and its impact on our ability to safely staff our schools is fast moving,” said Superintendent William Hite. “We know that the uncertainties created by this rapidly changing environment are difficult for many families. We are grateful for everyone’s continued flexibility and understanding.”
More information for families, including about Chromebooks and meals, can be found on the school district’s blog.
Across the region and nation, some school districts have voiced concerns about COVID-driven staffing shortages. Central Bucks School District canceled classes Monday partly due to teacher absences, and is calling for more substitute teachers.
Below are the 77 SDP schools shifting to remote:
Academy At Palumbo
Add B. Anderson School
Alexander McClure School
Allen M. Stearne School
Anna B. Day School
Anna L. Lingelbach School
Bache-Martin School
Baldi Middle School
Benjamin B. Comegys School
Benjamin Franklin Elem. School
Benjamin Franklin High School
Cayuga School
Charles W. Henry School
Constitution High School
Cook-Wissahickon School
Crossroads @ Hunting Park
Feltonville Intermediate
Fox Chase School
Franklin Learning Center
Gen. George G. Meade School
George Sharswood School
Gilbert Spruance School
Grover Washington Jr. Middle
Hamilton Disston School
Hancock Demonstration School
Henry C. Lea School
Henry W. Lawton School
High School Of The Future
Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin School
Howe Academics Plus School
Hampton Moore School
James G. Blaine School
James Logan School
Jenks Academy Arts & Sciences
John Bartram High School
Joseph Greenberg School
Jules Mastbaum High School
Laura H. Carnell School
Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus
Lewis Elkin School
Mayfair School
Middle Years Alternative
Mitchell Elementary School
Morton McMichael School
Murrell Dobbins High School
Overbrook Educational Center
Overbrook Elementary School
Overbrook High School
Paul Robeson High School
Penrose School
Philadelphia Military Academy
Prince Hall School
Randolph Technical High School
Richard Wright School
Robert B. Pollock School
Robert E. Lamberton Elementary
Robert Morris School
Roberto Clemente Middle School
Rowen School
Russell H. Conwell Middle School
Samuel Gompers School
Samuel Pennypacker School
Samuel Powel School
Science Leadership Academy @ Beeber
Southwark School
Tanner Duckrey School
Thomas Mifflin School
Thomas G. Morton School
Thomas Holme School
Thomas K. Finletter School
Thomas M. Peirce School
Warren G. Harding Middle Sch
William D. Kelley School
William H. Loesche School
William H. Ziegler School
William McKinley School
Woodrow Wilson Middle School
