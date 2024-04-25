Delaware’s oldest child care center gets federal funds to support $7 million reconstruction

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For more than 130 years, St. Michael’s School and Nursery has provided child care services and education to families in the Wilmington area. Now the school, which first opened in 1890, is in the final stages of a $7 million renovation and expansion.

Throughout its history, St. Michael’s has undergone several transformations. It began as an adoption center, then transitioned into an orphanage and later provided a safe haven for children whose parents worked at the Wilmington riverfront. By the 1930s, it was operating as a hospital for babies before evolving into a primary child care agency focused on early childhood education. Today, St. Michael’s stands as one of the nation’s — and Delaware’s oldest — child care programs.

When Lucinda Ross joined the board as the school’s executive director in 2016, she realized that significant upgrades were long overdue.

“It has this incredibly rich history,” she said. “Some of the infrastructure was starting to show its wear and tear… Right before the pandemic started, we had a five-year business plan. We’d also done a community assessment showing that the city really needed more child care spots.”

As a result, the school redirected efforts towards expanding child care services and enhancing the quality of care for children. This mission attracted more donations and culminated in the recent award of a $1 million federal grant.

The total cost of the construction comes to almost $7 million.