Efforts by lawmakers and businesses

This year, more than 70 local business chambers across Pennsylvania signed a letter to state lawmakers asking both Republicans and Democrats to allocate state money to help support child care teachers with taxpayer subsidies.

Robert Carl Jr., CEO of the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce, led the effort. Five years ago, when he surveyed businesses about their top issue, child care was not near the top of that list — but said that now it’s No. 1.

“If we say we want to be the greatest state economically and in workforce development,” Carl Jr. said, “then we have to support child care.”

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget earmarked $55 million for the child care industry, including a $1,000 subsidy per teacher as retention pay. But Republicans argue that it won’t solve the underlying systematic issue, nor that the money would reach all child care centers because it’s only for those that participate in the state’s subsidized program, Child Care Works, which accepts waivers for low-income families and is managed by Early Learning Resources Centers at the county level.

Another $10 million would be set aside for the Department of Human Services to increase the Early Intervention Provider rates that would not be tied to family income.

“The governor has made that initiative happen. That’s why we’re working hard to get this across the finish line. This is the first major initiative in child care in 18 years,” Carl Jr. said.

A House version of the state budget includes such provisions. But it’s unclear whether it would pass the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans. The state GOP did sign on to increase the state’s child tax credit program, but worker subsidies were criticized as “throwing money at the problem” and a one-time fix rather than a sustainable change.

Instead, state Rep. Kate Klunk, a York County Republican who chairs the House Children and Youth Committee, said the industry needs a major overhaul.

“The $55 million the governor is proposing is truly a Band-Aid and we have bullet holes in our system right now,” Klunk said. “Throwing money at a complicated problem is not the solution we need to get creative.”

One such approach would be a pilot program pitched in a legislative memo by Bucks County state Rep. Shelby Labs, a Republican. A bill has not yet been introduced. Rep. Labs, a mother of two, said child care is not a partisan issue.

“This child care issue is not a partisan issue. It affects all of our businesses … all of our families and that’s where we should be focusing, how we can help foster our students to be able to grow in their chosen career path and how we can help our families have attainable, reliable child care,” Labs said. “Putting money towards this pilot would allow students to access funding that would allow them to further their career.”