Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration on Monday announced $7.76 million in grants to expand the state teacher apprenticeship program and address the ongoing statewide teacher shortage.

In the Philadelphia area, the grants will focus on certifications for special education teachers. There is a critical shortage of special education, math, science and career and technical education teachers in the commonwealth, especially in underserved rural and urban areas in the state.

The Supporting Certified Teacher Registered Apprentice, or CTRA, program provides financial and other assistance to students studying to become teachers, as well as to paraprofessionals and emergency-certified teachers, to acquire their full certification as they work in the school system.

The CTRA program offers earn-as-you-learn pathways to address the ongoing shortage. It is a collaboration between the state Department of Labor and Industry and the Department of Education.

In the last 10 years, there has been a 67% decrease in the number of certified teachers. This has led to an increasing reliance on emergency teaching certificates, according to the Shapiro administration. The state allows emergency teaching certificates when schools advertise but cannot fill vacancies. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree and meet other requirements.

Carrie Rowe, acting secretary of education, said the department is working with partners across the commonwealth to strengthen the teacher workforce, by means such as reducing certification processing times.

“These investments are about more than filling vacancies – they are about ensuring that every learner in Pennsylvania has access to a high-quality education delivered by well-prepared, passionate educators,” Rowe said in a statement.

Targeted investment

The competitive grants are spread throughout the Commonwealth and will allow institutions to tailor their programs to the needs in their communities.

In the Philadelphia area, the grant recipients announced Monday include:

Bucks County Intermediate Unit 22, or BCIU ($135,429): The grant will be used to “train paraprofessionals for special education certification, combining online and hybrid coursework with on-the-job training,” according to the governor’s office.