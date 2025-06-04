Pennsylvania announces nearly $8M in grants to expand apprenticeship programs to address teacher shortage
Low pay, difficult working conditions and high attrition rates fuel the need for teachers in Pennsylvania, education experts say.
Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration on Monday announced $7.76 million in grants to expand the state teacher apprenticeship program and address the ongoing statewide teacher shortage.
In the Philadelphia area, the grants will focus on certifications for special education teachers. There is a critical shortage of special education, math, science and career and technical education teachers in the commonwealth, especially in underserved rural and urban areas in the state.
The Supporting Certified Teacher Registered Apprentice, or CTRA, program provides financial and other assistance to students studying to become teachers, as well as to paraprofessionals and emergency-certified teachers, to acquire their full certification as they work in the school system.
The CTRA program offers earn-as-you-learn pathways to address the ongoing shortage. It is a collaboration between the state Department of Labor and Industry and the Department of Education.
In the last 10 years, there has been a 67% decrease in the number of certified teachers. This has led to an increasing reliance on emergency teaching certificates, according to the Shapiro administration. The state allows emergency teaching certificates when schools advertise but cannot fill vacancies. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree and meet other requirements.
Carrie Rowe, acting secretary of education, said the department is working with partners across the commonwealth to strengthen the teacher workforce, by means such as reducing certification processing times.
“These investments are about more than filling vacancies – they are about ensuring that every learner in Pennsylvania has access to a high-quality education delivered by well-prepared, passionate educators,” Rowe said in a statement.
Targeted investment
The competitive grants are spread throughout the Commonwealth and will allow institutions to tailor their programs to the needs in their communities.
In the Philadelphia area, the grant recipients announced Monday include:
Bucks County Intermediate Unit 22, or BCIU ($135,429): The grant will be used to “train paraprofessionals for special education certification, combining online and hybrid coursework with on-the-job training,” according to the governor’s office.
In May, Gwynedd Mercy University said it would partner with Bucks County Community College and BCIU to create the state’s first undergraduate apprenticeship program, with a focus on special education. This grant will help fund the program, said Deborah Schadler, coordinator of undergraduate education at Gwynedd Mercy.
Chester County Intermediate Unit 24 ($600,000): It will expand its post-baccalaureate special education apprenticeship program in high-need districts. The grant will also allow the Intermediate Unit to provide certification and mentorship programs to student teachers.
Esperanza Academy Charter School in Philadelphia ($400,000): The grant will be used by a partnership between Esperanza Academy and Eastern University to help paraprofessionals earn Bachelor of Science degrees in special education and acquire teacher certifications.
In the 2023-24 school year, the state Department of Education said it issued more than 6,600 teachers’ certificates, about 100 more than the previous school year. Still, about 5,500 teaching vacancies remain in Pennsylvania.
Why teaching shortages?
The teacher shortage is fueled by low pay and difficult working conditions, education advocates say, along with more teachers leaving the profession. The statewide attrition rate is about 7%.
Laura Boyce, executive director of Teach Plus, a nonprofit group, said the apprenticeship model for teachers is becoming increasingly popular nationwide.
In a related matter Monday, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh highlighted Gov. Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal for a $55 million investment to give $1,000 retention and recruitment bonuses to eligible childcare providers in the state’s Child Care Works Program.
The state estimates that there are 3,000 childcare worker vacancies statewide. More than 300,000 children in Pennsylvania participate in the state’s childcare system.
“An early childhood education experience can shape the educational, social and emotional development of our youngest Pennsylvanians, providing a foundation that will reap benefits throughout their lives,” said Arkoosh in a visit to the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center on Monday.
