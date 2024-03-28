This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Imagine that a Delaware road-paving company wins a $1 million highway contract, but the state only pays them some of the cash.

That’s the analogy child care provider and advocate Jamie Schneider uses to describe how the state allocates money to help lower-income families afford child care. She contends the money the state pays covers much — but not enough — of the cost.

That means child care homes and centers that take children in the so-called Purchase of Care program often lose money on the deal, said Schneider, public policy chair for the Delaware Association for the Education of Young Children, a trade group for providers.

“Child care providers are paid at a percentage of the cost of care,’’ Schnedier said. “If the company repaving I-95 submits an estimate of $1 million, they get paid $1 million. If they were paid like child care providers, they’d only be paid $400,000 to $600,000 depending on the county where they operate. This means they are forced to keep staff wages low and unable to provide basic benefits.”

Schneider’s analysis only describes part of the challenge in getting more infants and toddlers into early learning centers so they’re ready for math, English and other classes when they start kindergarten.

Beyond small profit margins in a state where K-12 student proficiency has been subpar for years, there’s a dwindling child care workforce and declining enrollment since the pandemic. The falling numbers are fueled in large part by the reality that families who earn too much for subsidized care often cannot afford to pay their own way.

Those with a stake in children’s educational success — parents, politicians, providers and employers — agree that more must be done, especially with the minimum wage rising to $15 an hour in January. It’s currently $13.25 an hour.

The state currently has about 900 licensed child care homes and centers, with a capacity for 52,600 kids. Roughly 13,000 Delaware children are currently enrolled through Purchase of Care, state records show.