Under Carney’s plan, the daily subsidy for a child under age one in New Castle County would increase from $55.15 to $64.88. That’s $9.73 per child per day.

For a center with 20 children who qualify for Purchase of Care and spend the entire day, that means an extra $973 a week in revenue.

The boost would be the second in two years, coming on the heels of a $11.5 million increase approved in last year’s budget.

Besides the Purchase of Care proposal, Carney is also proposing another $12 million of financial support for low-income families so they can afford their co-pays.

In addition, the state has received an $8 million federal grant for child care, and much of that money will be used to provide free preschool for children from low-income families.

“Supporting our youngest learners and their families has to be a top priority for all of us,’’ Carney said in his State of the State address last month.

Caitlin Gleason of the Department of Education elaborated on Carney’s remarks in a recent interview, saying the “historic’’ investment would make a difference for the state’s 975 facilities that provide child care. Those centers and homes have a daily capacity of 51,000 kids, but state officials don’t currently track how many are enrolled.

“The idea is that these dollars will hopefully be spent on hiring staff, retaining staff, and helping them achieve higher quality interactions with children,’’ said Gleason, associate secretary of Early Childhood Support.

She said that state officials aim to “make sure that our children are in healthy and safe places and that the people that they’re with are providing nurturing interaction with them,’’ but acknowledged that’s easier said than done.

“That’s a difficult thing to do with low staff wages,’’ Gleason said. “And so we do see high turnover in the field, but that’s a national problem. And Delaware is experiencing that for sure.”

State Sen. Laura Sturgeon stressed how the additional dollars would benefit society’s youngest learners.

“The first five years of life leave an often-irreversible imprint that can set a child up to realize their fullest potential or leave them struggling to catch up developmentally,’’ Sturgeon said. “These investments will help us ensure that more Delaware children are given the chance to thrive socially, emotionally, and academically.”

‘We are really desperate’

Child care operators and advocates applaud Carney’s attention to the issue, as well as a report by a committee, chaired by Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, that analyzed the issues facing the industry and offered solutions.

“Right now we are really desperate,’’ Price said. “We need teachers in order to just stay above water. We have to have teachers. And this is going to help.”

“It’s going to allow us to be able to hire more teachers because there’s so many child care centers in the entire state right now that have classrooms closed. It doesn’t have anything to do with the need because parents come every day. Most centers have a long waiting list. But because we don’t have the teachers to satisfy ratios, we cannot open classrooms.”

Consider Price’s situation. Her center on West Fourth Street has a capacity of 166 but without enough teachers and aides, she currently has about 80 to 100 children daily, depending on the eligibility of parents, which also fluctuates depending on their income.

“If I’m able to get more kids, yes, it will definitely make a difference,” Price said. “And once those classes are open again, we’re able to bring the kids in on those waiting lists. But right now we’re at a place where you can’t take on any more kids if you want to stay within the policies and procedures of the state of Delaware.”