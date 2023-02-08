Last week, after appointing Vincent White to replace Linda Gray, who died nearly three months ago after contracting pneumonia, Council President Trippi Congo and other members reiterated calls to have special elections to fill vacancies. Members had passed a resolution in June, urging the General Assembly to change the city charter to authorize special elections.

“It’s an extremely political process and I just think that the community should be able to vote on who they want to represent,’’ Congo said during the June meeting. “That issue should absolutely be taken out of our hands. It just sets up a whole path forward, I believe, of favoritism.”

The resolution passed 7-0 with five members absent. Council has 13 members but there was one vacancy at that time.

The call to Dover came with just two weeks left in the 2022 legislative session, so no action was taken. Nor have any state lawmakers introduced such a bill since the 2023 session started in January.

Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver, who supports the measure, said state Rep. Stephanie Bolden, who also represents Wilmington, told her the General Assembly won’t take up the matter.

Oliver said Bolden told her that “Dover is not changing the charter to pay for an election. Do your duty and just be done with it.”

Bolden told WHYY News she doesn’t recall the conversation with Oliver, had not seen the resolution from City Council, and had no further comment.

House Speaker Pete Schwhartzkopf and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Sokolo did not did not return WHYY’s requests for comment on possible legislation.