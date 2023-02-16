Delawareans seeking affordable homes in Wilmington and the surrounding area have had difficulties managing conflicting city and county requirements. Wilmington and New Castle County officials are now collaborating together to streamline the process through the Housing Choice Voucher Portability Pilot Program.

On Wednesday, the two governments signed a memorandum for the HCVP program, eliminating restrictions that hindered Wilmington and New Castle County residents from using the vouchers to relocate between the two areas. This effort now allows citizens to not only obtain affordable accommodation, but also the freedom to relocate and access better opportunities, while keeping the process to apply for a housing voucher the same.

“This increases options for individuals to live in places that they choose, places they feel more safe, places with better schools, without the administrative burden that currently exists,” said Wilmington’s Housing Authority Executive Director Ray Fitzgerald.

“It’s about opportunity,” said Matthew Heckles, regional administrator of Region 3 for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He said the vouchers will provide more accessibility to individuals. “It’s about people moving to places where there are better schools, transportation, access to health care, all of these things.”

While this is a step forward in tackling the housing affordability crisis, several city and county leaders who signed on to the memorandum said the existing processes for applying for vouchers needs to be modernized.