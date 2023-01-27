With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act.

The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.

According to the 2022 Disparity Study of Delaware, there are significant gaps in the number of successful minority-owned, female-owned, and veteran-owned construction businesses, resulting in the usage of women or minority-owned businesses just 9% of the time.

“When we invest in Delaware’s infrastructure, we create jobs; when we create jobs, we want to be sure that Delawareans are the ones getting hired,” said bill sponsor Senator Jack Walsh, a Democrat representing Christiana and portions of Newark, Pike Creek, Stanton, and Newport. “At its core, a Community Workforce Agreement is a mechanism for expanding access to jobs and increasing the quality of those jobs — especially for underrepresented communities,” Walsh said in a written statement.

But despite the effort to improve diversity in the state contracting process,a group of Latino business owners and workers protested the move this week in Dover, claiming the measure would limit their ability to get contracts because it would require them to be connected to a labor union.

“We have a lot of women owning companies, cleaning companies, construction companies. It’s amazing how many women, how many Latinos own companies in the state of Delaware,” said Kevin Andrade, CEO of The Voice Radio Network. “As a Latino community, I don’t think we had the best experience working with the unions.” He said the pilot program would be a “disaster for the Latino community.”