Since the start of the pandemic nearly two million homeowners have received help from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to stay in their homes despite lost wages as a result of COVID-19.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge was in Wilmington on Wednesday, touting that success and talking with local leaders about HUD’s plans to extend some of that help to keep people in their homes and fight against homelessness.

“Those programs, though they were designed to work through COVID, we want to extend them permanently to anyone who needs help, anybody that needs help staying in their home,” she said.

In the early days of the pandemic, the only people who received help from the Federal Housing Authority were FHA borrowers who couldn’t make their mortgage payments due to COVID-related hardships. That help included forbearance, which allows borrowers to pause payments on their mortgage. Other borrowers were able to make more permanent changes to their loan terms that helped them avoid foreclosure.

Now, because the help was so beneficial, those tools are being extended to all eligible FHA borrowers struggling to pay their mortgage, regardless of the reason.

“Housing is an important issue right now for our state,” said Eugene Young, executive director of the Delaware State Housing Authority. “We have homes that need to be rehabilitated. We have people who are searching, starving for opportunities to move into housing.”

Keeping Americans in their homes while facing foreclosure is DHSA’s main goal. “If we have one house that ends up getting foreclosed in one block, it becomes a teardown of the whole block, the entire community,” Young said.