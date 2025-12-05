WHYY hosts foster care resources fair as states face foster parent shortage
The number of licensed foster homes across the U.S. is on the decline.
There’s a shortage of foster parents across the U.S., leaving hundreds of thousands of kids without permanent homes. Many kids age out of the foster system, and don’t have the necessary resources to find a home on their own.
Child placing agencies in New Jersey and Delaware, where the number of licensed foster homes are on the decline, are urging residents to help a child or teen in need of a home. WHYY News organized events in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Wilmington this week to provide resources for potential foster parents as part of “Caring for Kids,” a civic news project covering foster care and adoption.
Close to 3,000 kids were in New Jersey’s foster care system as of 2023. Brandi Harding, of the state’s Division of Child Protection and Permanency, said that fewer people are fostering children in the state, partly because there are more resources available to keep kids with their families.
Though the state’s priority is helping children remain with their biological families, more foster parents are needed when that’s not an option. Harding said residents don’t need to be “superheroes” to apply to become a foster parent.
“The secret is resource parents are just everyday people, just like you and me,” she said. “The only difference is they took that first step and then the next step until they were able to open their hearts and their homes to a child in need.”
There’s also a shortage of foster parents in Delaware, where about 500 kids are involved in the foster care system each year. Joseph Balinsky, of the Division of Family Services, said many people have misconceptions about the money and skills needed to be a foster parent.
“One of the most important things is that you can do it,” he said. “There’s so many people that doubt themselves, but every child deserves some love, respect and a decent place to lay their head at night. And if a parent can provide that, then we’re willing to work with you.”
Stacy Shamburger, director of the Life Lines program at West End Neighborhood House in Wilmington, said teens who age out of foster care struggle to find permanent housing. She said housing voucher programs like Section 8 are not always readily available or affordable.
“When they are open, it’s a yearslong waiting list. There are zero units available that are obtainable and if they are, they’re usually two, three bedroom units, and they just can’t afford them,” Shamburger said.
Chandra McDougale attended the event in Wilmington to learn more about how to become a foster parent.
“Children need help and I don’t like what happens to them when they turn 18. They’re sold to the wolves,” she said. “I just think they can advance themselves if they have someone that shows them love and helps them figure out life while they’re young.”
For more information about becoming a foster parent in the region — here’s what to know.
