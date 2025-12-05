This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

There’s a shortage of foster parents across the U.S., leaving hundreds of thousands of kids without permanent homes. Many kids age out of the foster system, and don’t have the necessary resources to find a home on their own.

Child placing agencies in New Jersey and Delaware, where the number of licensed foster homes are on the decline, are urging residents to help a child or teen in need of a home. WHYY News organized events in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Wilmington this week to provide resources for potential foster parents as part of “Caring for Kids,” a civic news project covering foster care and adoption.

Close to 3,000 kids were in New Jersey’s foster care system as of 2023. Brandi Harding, of the state’s Division of Child Protection and Permanency, said that fewer people are fostering children in the state, partly because there are more resources available to keep kids with their families.

Though the state’s priority is helping children remain with their biological families, more foster parents are needed when that’s not an option. Harding said residents don’t need to be “superheroes” to apply to become a foster parent.

“The secret is resource parents are just everyday people, just like you and me,” she said. “The only difference is they took that first step and then the next step until they were able to open their hearts and their homes to a child in need.”