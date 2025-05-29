Mayor John Carney on Wilmington, ‘DExit’, Biden’s legacy

John Carney knows Delaware.

He was lieutenant governor from 2001-2009, represented the state in Congress for six years (2011-17), served as governor from 2017-2025 and is now starting a new chapter as mayor of Wilmington.

So, what has the Democrat learned in decades of public service at the city, state and federal level? And what is his vision to revitalize Wilmington?

At the end of his two terms as governor, he touted a record of job creation, budgetary prudence and increased investments in public education — while also speaking bluntly about the large share of students not performing at grade level.

His tenure as governor also concluded amid uncertainty in Delaware’s future as the king of business incorporation. After a Delaware court struck down Elon Musk’s Tesla pay package in late 2024, the world’s richest man put the state on blast. Musk alleged an “activist” judiciary, relocated his companies and urged others to do the same.

Shortly after, Dropbox, Tripadvisor and Roblox made moves to reincorporate elsewhere, and Meta and Walmart are among others considering a ‘DExit.’

During this Studio 2 ‘On the Road’ event taped before a live audience in downtown Wilmington, we discussed this and several other pressing issues with John Carney, including reflections on his former boss Joe Biden and his critique of some wings of his own party.