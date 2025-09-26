What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The city of Wilmington has extended the deadline for residents to pay their property taxes and has a new plan to help residents struggling with high property tax bills.

Wilmington has moved the due date for taxpayers to submit payments from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31. The original deadline was in August.

Wilmington Mayor John Carney said Thursday at a news conference that the city will introduce a $500,000 budget amendment next week to fund interior reassessments of residential properties, an internal review of the methodology used to determine commercial property values by Tyler Technologies and financial support for low-income homeowners during New Castle County’s appeals process.

Tyler Technologies was the contractor who did the property reassessments for New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties.

The poorest areas of the city are seeing the highest tax increases. Carney said the city will focus on neighborhoods hardest hit by home values spikes, then ask New Castle County to adjust the appraisals on a block-by-block basis. The county currently hears appeals of property values on an individual basis.

The reappraisals could likely focus on areas that include the East Side and the upper and lower Hilltop neighborhoods.

City officials believe home values in some low-income areas could be inaccurate because Tyler did not conduct interior assessments and used sales data, which tend to only be available for houses that have been renovated.

“And so they have that market data which drives up the value for the whole neighborhood,” he said.

Tyler Technologies has stood by its work on the county’s property reassessments.