Tyler Technologies used two different methods for evaluating residential and nonresidential properties. It determined the values for residential properties based on sales comparison data and the physical inspection of buildings and land, a requirement set forth in the Delaware Constitution. Tyler used income information for commercial, utilities and industrial facilities.

When asked by WHYY News if the company would cooperate with the legislative probe, Tyler said they will be available as needed to support New Castle County as it provides information on its recent reassessment to lawmakers. It has defended its methodology for commercial properties, saying it used industry best practices.

The resolution, which lawmakers passed during the special session, has been criticized by Republican lawmakers as being vague. House GOP members said the announcement of the hearings and the formation of the committees lacked transparency.

Even members of House Democrats voiced concern during the Aug. 12 special session that the resolution lacked specificity.

“Where I do feel this resolution is coming up short is on specifics about who, when, where, how the public will be involved and able to weigh in, and what actual deliverable is going to come out of that,” said state Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton, D-Newark, that day.

Townsend said it’s unclear at the moment what will be the end result of the hearings, whether it be a report, recommendations, future legislation or simply a collection of meeting minutes. He said his constituents want action.

“We’re not looking to sort of do a report that sits on a shelf, nor are we looking to delay any action on this whatsoever,” he said. “We want to move as quickly as we can based on learning exactly what happened, what could have been done differently, what should have been done differently, what other states do on a lot of these issues, and then implement, you know, the proper models as quickly as possible.”

Democratic leaders said they would be appointing members of both chambers in the coming days. House Republicans rebuked the hearings, saying they were not consulted by Democratic leadership before the announcement.

House Minority Leader Tim Dukes, R-Laurel, said a lack of communication between opposing party leaders has been an issue since the regular session ended.

“There hasn’t been efficient communication that is substantial enough that we feel like we’re part of the process,” he said. “I’m kind of at a loss. This has not been how it has been this session. We finished June 30, and I thought we finished on a pretty good note, but the special session and dealing with reassessment, and now here we are with these new meetings and we know nothing about it.”

State Rep. Bryan Shupe, R-Milford, disputes the assertion that the committees will be bipartisan, without Republicans being “window dressing.”

“I don’t think there’s much confidence that there’s going to be much of a bipartisan effort, especially now after leaving us out of the discussions of when these meetings will take place, and exactly how these efforts will move forward,” he said.