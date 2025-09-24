What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Castle County property owners will be kept in limbo about the taxes they owe likely until the end of October.

That’s because a judge is weighing the merits of a lawsuit filed last month that challenges a new law that changed the formula for commercial and residential rates.

The lawsuit is the latest development in the turmoil swirling around the first reassessment of property values statewide in 40 years.

That process resulted in a dramatic shift in the tax burden from commercial properties to residential properties. It also prompted months of public outcry about skyrocketing tax bills and visible frustration from homeowners, pushing state lawmakers into an August special session to provide relief.

A bill sponsored by state Rep. Kim Williams, D-Stanton, allowed school districts to use split rates for residential and commercial properties. It was among a limited number of bills lawmakers passed and Gov. Matt Meyer promptly signed into law.

The September lawsuit was filed in Chancery Court from apartment landlords, hotel owners and manufactured home operators in Delaware’s largest county.

They have asked Vice Chancellor Lori Will for an accelerated ruling, arguing that the change in school property rates will cause them “irreparable harm.”

Will held a hearing Tuesday on the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order to prohibit the new split residential and commercial rates from taking effect. Will said in court she could likely hold a hearing on Oct. 20 to decide the case on an expedited basis, then issue a decision by Oct. 30.

The county had been planning to put new tax bills out in mid-October but agreed, along with the plaintiffs, to wait until the judge’s decision on how to proceed.

The county’s attorney, Nicholas Brannick, told Will that waiting until she rules would be better for property owners.

“There’s an extraordinary amount of confusion right now among taxpayers, whether they should pay the bills that are already out there, or whether they shouldn’t, whether they’re going to incur penalties if they don’t,” Brannick said. “We certainly don’t want to add to that. The situation is bad enough.”