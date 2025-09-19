Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

New data shows a surge in the share of luxury home sales in the Philadelphia region, an unusual trendline that economists say could raise prices up and down the housing market amid an affordability crisis.

Over the last five years, the volume of homes that sold for $1 million or more has exploded by nearly 500%, according to a recent report from the Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation at Drexel University. During the same stretch, the median home price in the region — which includes Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs and parts of New Jersey and Delaware — increased by about 50%.

Kevin Gillen, a senior research fellow at Lindy, said this “mini bubble” is concerning for first-time homebuyers, sellers looking to upgrade and existing homeowners seeking to downsize to a condo, particularly in the Philadelphia suburbs.

“The housing market metaphorically is like a chain of dominoes,” Gillen said. “If I jam up the domino at the very end of the chain, it can jam up the whole chain.”

In Philadelphia, the jump in luxury home sales could “exacerbate” gentrification — if asking prices in desirable neighborhoods increase to a point where they’re driving away homebuyers who historically could have afforded the area, he added.

That could send those homebuyers to more affordable communities, potentially inflating property taxes in those neighborhoods and putting longtime residents at risk of displacement.

“Which is regressive,” Gillen said. “It falls disproportionately not only on low-income people, but minorities as well and on the neighborhood that they have historically occupied.”

It’s not completely clear what’s been driving this trend, but the data shows no signs of the trend ending anytime soon.