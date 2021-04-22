Pennsylvania should increase early childhood investment by $250 million, national report says

Spina said since the pandemic she had to close one center permanently in Mayfair. But she was able to open another in which she had invested more than $3 million before the pandemic by dipping into emergency funds, although its opening was postponed from June to September.

Many of her families are immigrants “who live in multi-generational families, and they are afraid that the children will bring it home to grandparents,” she said. “And lots of people have not gone back to work…while people are keeping in touch with us, they don’t have the funds or ability to be back in a face-to-face environment.”

Overall, said Spina, the pandemic has changed the industry permanently.

Since September, state subsidies have been based on actual enrollment rather than pre-pandemic numbers, a decision that many providers fought and that has hurt many centers’ bottom line, including Kinder Care.

“I can see how it looks crazy to people outside the industry who would ask, ‘Why pay for kids if they aren’t there,’” said Spina. “But we’re still doing the work as if the children are still there.”

Campanini said the state understands the dilemma of providers, but “we cannot pay for children who are no longer enrolled.”

Barnett said Pennsylvania’s experience shows how the chronic underfunding of early childhood leads to tensions over whether to invest more in increasing access or in maintaining and improving quality.

But the way the state has distributed the money from federal stimulus programs since the pandemic has not taken into account the considerably higher cost of maintaining high quality programs, those that have earned three or four Keystone Stars, said Donna Cooper of the advocacy group Public Citizens for Children and Youth.

At the high-rated centers, lead teachers have degrees in early childhood education, at least half the staff are enrolled in or have completed a child development program, and they use developmentally and culturally appropriate curricula and instructional methods, among other standards. Centers must undergo visits and observations to earn these stars, not just fill out paperwork.

The state’s rationale is that it wants to invest more heavily in centers that serve low-income families, Campanini said. A statewide equity report earlier this year found “overwhelmingly” that Black, Latino, and biracial children were being served in low-quality centers, those with one or two stars.

But that strategy means that centers like Spina’s, which are already high quality and serve a largely low-income population, are suffering, Cooper said.

Current state policy, “offers no incentives to cause providers to move up the quality ladder,” Cooper said. “The amount of money going to higher-quality centers is not enough, and there is no risk in staying low quality.”

Campanini disagrees with that assessment. “We want to stabilize providers so they are able to move to high quality,” she said.

The national picture

Students do better, on average, when they attend early childhood programs — with some caveats — and some states have expanded preschool programs as a result. The investments have transcended party lines in many cases, with support from both Democratic and Republican governors.

After a 2018 study by the University of Alabama showed that students who participate are more likely to be proficient in math and reading, Alabama set a goal of serving 70% of its 4-year-olds, said Governor Kay Ivey on a call with reporters. “The academic benefit persisted through the middle school years,” she said. “We are making good, steady progress.”

“Because we took the time to do it right, we’re seeing the impact later,” said W. Clayton Birch, West Virginia’s superintendent of education. Investing in “birth through kindergarten makes a difference.”

Nationwide, adequate and universally available early childhood would cost an additional $10 billion a year, Barnett said, a cost he said should be shared by the federal government and the states.

While pandemic stimulus funds to states are crucial for immediate survival, “the bigger question is now to sustain this over the long term,” Barnett said.

NIEER is recommending a federal-state partnership to ramp up support for preschool, with an expenditure of $91 billion annually once fully funded in 30 years.

In his public statements, President Biden says he wants to start the journey toward that goal by endorsing universal preschool. The second phase of his infrastructure plan, expected to be unveiled before the end of the month, is expected to include at least $225 billion for child care and preschool, according to the Washington Post. The first part of his plan proposed $25 billion to upgrade and expand facilities.