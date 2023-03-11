New report says child care in Pennsylvania is in crisis; Workers’ low pay results in high turnover

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Finding affordable and quality child care – it was challenge for many parents before the COVID-19 pandemic but the pandemic made it even worse. Not all child care providers have recovered.

Like other industries, hiring and keeping workers has been a problem. However, it’s one that preceded the pandemic.

One of the reasons is child care workers are not paid much and as a result, there’s a high turnover.

Children First PA conducted a survey of what early childhood educators are paid and it’s not a positive report.

Mai Miksic is the Early Childhood Education Policy Director at Children First PA, wrote the report and she joined us on The Spark Thursday. Here’s how she described child care in Pennsylvania,”It’s a crisis because it’s affecting every part of our society at this point. It’s not just a crisis for the childcare sector, but the early childhood workforce is the workforce behind the workforce, which means people can’t go to work. And so when you think about number the thousands of kids sitting on wait lists across the state, that’s thousands of families that can’t go to work. That’s thousands of businesses that can’t staff. And that’s our economy that can’t rebound from the pandemic.”

The survey showed that on average, early childhood educators in Pennsylvania are earning about $12.43 per hour.