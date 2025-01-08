Democrat elected speaker of tied Pennsylvania House after GOP candidate bows out

Pennsylvania lawmakers on Tuesday returned Democratic Speaker Joanna McClinton to lead the chamber for the new session after the Republican floor leader bowed out to resolve a deadlock.

Democrats won 102 seats in November, a single-vote majority, but one of their members was absent from swearing-in day after suffering a health crisis.

“My question to each of you distinguished colleagues is, what will you be remembered for?” McClinton said after taking the oath of office.

In the initial vote for speaker, Republican Leader Jesse Topper and McClinton each garnered 101 votes. Topper removed himself from consideration and McClinton, of Philadelphia, prevailed on the second ballot on a voice vote.

Rep. Matthew Gergely had a “medical emergency over the holidays requiring hospitalization,” according to Beth Rementer, the House Democratic caucus spokesperson. She said he is not expected to return “for some time.”

Gergely’s absence, the close House margin and Republican control of the Senate could complicate first-term Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s hopes of getting things done this year. Democrats had the same 102-101 majority in the last session, and other than the two annual budgets, little substantial legislation was enacted.

Democrats won chamber control two years ago and successfully defended it while several vacancies arose and were filled by special elections. In November, not one of the 203 House seats changed parties, meaning Democrats retained majority control by the slimmest of margins.

House Democratic Leader Matt Bradford of Montgomery County thanked Topper, who drew a standing ovation, as Bradford acknowledged the close margin, telling colleagues, “We need to be humble, and we need to be wise.”

In floor remarks, Topper wished Gergely a full and speedy recovery.

“There are very few days in this job that are not difficult,” Topper said, urging members to feel gratitude for the opportunity to serve and to avoid becoming frustrated or cynical. “We see many of those who we represent not on their best day, but on their worst.”