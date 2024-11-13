Pennsylvania House Republicans pick new floor leader after failing to regain majority

Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives chose a member from rural Bedford County on Tuesday to be their floor leader for the coming two-year session.

The House Republican caucus voted behind closed doors for five-term Rep. Jesse Topper to head their 101-seat minority in 2025-26.

Topper, whose district also extends into Fulton County, is currently the ranking Republican on the Education Committee. He was homeschooled as a child and attended Frostburg State University in Maryland.

Rank-and-file caucus member Rep. Tim Bonner of Mercer County said after the vote that Topper’s strengths include a strong institutional memory, knowledge of the issues and effective communication skills.