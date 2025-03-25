Elections 2025

Voters will break 101-101 deadlock with special election for Pennsylvania House vacancy

The race will provide a glimpse of voter sentiment in the state that Republican President Donald Trump won narrowly in November.

Side by side headshots of Chuck Davis and Dan Goughnour

This combo of phots shows Republican state Rep. candidate Chuck Davis left, on Friday, March 14, 2025, in Clairton, Pa.; and Democrat state Rep. candidate Dan Goughnour in McKeesport, Pa., on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Voters in a western Pennsylvania district will determine Tuesday if Democrats will hold onto a bare one-vote majority and keep control of the state House of Representatives.

The chamber has been tied at 101 to 101 since incumbent Rep. Matt Gergely, an Allegheny Democrat, died in January.

A Democratic win would keep Speaker Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia as the chamber’s presiding officer. But if Republicans pull off a win in the Democratic-leaning district, they will be able to replace McClinton and install their own members as committee chairs.

The race will provide a glimpse of voter sentiment in the state that Republican President Donald Trump won narrowly in November. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris easily won the state House district last year and a GOP flip would be a major upset.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The special election pits Democrat Dan Goughnour against Republican Chuck Davis. Goughnour is a police officer who supervises detectives and serves on the school board in McKeesport. Davis is a fire chief who also serves as president of the White Oak Borough Council.

There’s also a special election on Tuesday for a vacancy in the state Senate created when Sen. Ryan Aument, a Lancaster Republican, quit to take a job working for U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick. Republican Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons is running against Democrat James Andrew Malone, the mayor of East Petersburg. No matter which candidate wins, the Republican majority in the state Senate will not change.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate