A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania accuses billionaire Elon Musk and the political action committee he started of failing to pay a suburban Philadelphia man more than $20,000 for getting people to sign a petition in favor of free speech and gun rights.

The lawsuit seeking class-action status claims the man, referred to as Bucks County resident John Doe and requesting to remain anonymous, received hourly pay for canvassing ahead of the November presidential election, but that he was not fully paid for the petition referrals.

It claims “John Doe” has repeatedly tried to obtain payment but has not been successful. He says he has been in touch with others who have the same complaint.

“There’s been a lot of discussion and concern from people who were not paid what they understood they were going to be paid,” Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for “John Doe,” said in a phone interview late Tuesday. The lawsuit was first reported by The New York Times.

Musk’s America PAC offered to pay $100 for registered voters to sign the petition and $100 for people who referred a registered voter who signed the petition.