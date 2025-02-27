Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have been seeking access to troves of Americans’ sensitive data — including information from the IRS, U.S. Treasury, and Social Security Administration.

In the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), reports say DOGE has access to “God mode” status, with “full, unrestricted access to the agency’s digital infrastructure.”

Critics of the Trump Administration say such access by an unelected advisor to the president raises serious concerns about data breaches and the exposure of sensitive information of millions of Americans.

Judges’ orders have temporarily halted some efforts, but the lightning speed of DOGE’s actions has raised more questions than answers: is this legal? Could Musk use this info for personal profit? How does this differ from the access of past bureaucrats?

We’ll break it down with Charlie Warzel, a staff writer at The Atlantic, and we want to hear from you: Are you concerned about DOGE’s access to your private data?

Guest:

Charlie Warzel, staff writer at The Atlantic and author of the newsletter Galaxy Brain