President Donald Trump is pushing the boundaries of executive power and raising questions about the potential for a constitutional crisis.

The latest issue involves the Trump administration allegedly ignoring a recent immigration ruling by sending over a hundred migrants to El Salvador despite a court order temporarily blocking their deportations. The president then said he wanted to impeach the judge in that case, which elicited rare pushback Tuesday from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Leading Democrats say such moves are brazen power grabs, but Republicans argue Trump is within legal bounds. Is the tension between the executive and judiciary rising to a new level of crisis? Or is this, as some conservatives claim, just another example of hyper-partisan conflict?

