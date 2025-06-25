US Supreme Court to make decisions before end of term

As the Supreme Court term wraps up, some of the biggest cases remain. They include the Trump administration’s birthright citizenship challenge, a First Amendment question about age verification requirements for online pornography, a religious student opt-out for LGBTQ books in schools and a case on redistricting and the Voting Rights Act.

On this episode, we’ll preview the legal issues and arguments in those cases and look at some of the most consequential decisions handed down so far. We’ll also talk about the expanding use of the “shadow docket” as the court juggles a slew of emergency cases brought by the Trump administration.

Guests:

Tobias Wolff, professor of law at Penn Carey Law

Nina Totenberg, NPR’s legal affairs correspondent