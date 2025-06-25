US Supreme Court to make decisions before end of term

As the court nears summer recess, some of its biggest cases, like birthright citizenship, age verification for online pornography, religious opt-outs in schools, remain.

Air Date: June 25, 2025 12:00 pm
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a group portrait in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As the Supreme Court term wraps up, some of the biggest cases remain. They include the Trump administration’s birthright citizenship challenge, a First Amendment question about age verification requirements for online pornography, a religious student opt-out for LGBTQ books in schools and a case on redistricting and the Voting Rights Act.

On this episode, we’ll preview the legal issues and arguments in those cases and look at some of the most consequential decisions handed down so far. We’ll also talk about the expanding use of the “shadow docket” as the court juggles a slew of emergency cases brought by the Trump administration.

Guests: 

Tobias Wolff, professor of law at Penn Carey Law

Nina Totenberg, NPR’s legal affairs correspondent

 

 

