The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a slate of controversial, consequential rulings on the final day of its term. Decisions in the most-watched cases fell along ideological lines in 6-3 opinions.

In a victory for President Trump, the Court restricted the ability of lower courts to block executive orders, which could lead to the end of birthright citizenship in certain parts of the country, even temporarily. Another ruling argued over teaching LGBTQ themes grants parents the right to opt their kids out of coursework with which they disagree. The decision could now apply to a broad sweep of potential subjects, including evolution.

Additional rulings include safeguards to a preventative healthcare provision of the Affordable Care Act and age verification for access to online pornography.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll discuss immediate reactions to these landmark decisions and their potential long-term consequences.

Guest:

David Cohen, Professor of Law. at Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law