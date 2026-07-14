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MLB’s All-Star Week is in full swing in Philadelphia, and fans from across the country are beaming to celebrate their favorite players. The All-Star Game Red Carpet paraded baseball’s best players in front of Independence Hall on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the evening’s main event.

Fans lined up well before the carpet’s 2 p.m. start to get a glimpse of their favorite players and mascots. The Phillies have six players in Tuesday’s game at Citizens Bank Park.

“I have never been so proud of Philadelphia. The way we have handled [celebrations this summer] and how we are as fans and as people,” said Jamie Pagliei, also known as the Philly Sports Guy, who is synonymous with painting his face and body for whatever Philly sports team is in season.

Ted Dihl, of Northeast Philadelphia, said he’s been looking forward to the All-Star Game since it was announced.

“We haven’t had this since ‘96. It is amazing how everybody came together and made it work,” he said.

Philadelphia has been in the running to host an All-Star Game since 2019. But the Phillies and the city made an extra push this year to coincide with the city’s semiquincentennial events celebrating America’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Melissa Bedell and Sam Torres traveled to Philadelphia for both events and said they felt lucky they were happening so close to one another.

“To see all the different people and jerseys at All-Star Village was pretty neat,” Torres said.