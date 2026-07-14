Baseball fans celebrate the sport’s biggest stars outside Independence Hall ahead of All-Star Game in Philadelphia

The MLB All-Star Game starts at 8 p.m., featuring the best players from the National League and American League.

    By
  • Chelsea Lubbe
    • July 14, 2026
Juan Soto interacts with fans at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show

Fans reach ot to Mets outfielder Juan Soto at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

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MLB’s All-Star Week is in full swing in Philadelphia, and fans from across the country are beaming to celebrate their favorite players. The All-Star Game Red Carpet paraded baseball’s best players in front of Independence Hall on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the evening’s main event.

Fans lined up well before the carpet’s 2 p.m. start to get a glimpse of their favorite players and mascots. The Phillies have six players in Tuesday’s game at Citizens Bank Park.

“I have never been so proud of Philadelphia. The way we have handled [celebrations this summer] and how we are as fans and as people,” said Jamie Pagliei, also known as the Philly Sports Guy, who is synonymous with painting his face and body for whatever Philly sports team is in season.

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Ted Dihl, of Northeast Philadelphia, said he’s been looking forward to the All-Star Game since it was announced.

“We haven’t had this since ‘96. It is amazing how everybody came together and made it work,” he said.

Philadelphia has been in the running to host an All-Star Game since 2019. But the Phillies and the city made an extra push this year to coincide with the city’s semiquincentennial events celebrating America’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Melissa Bedell and Sam Torres traveled to Philadelphia for both events and said they felt lucky they were happening so close to one another.

“To see all the different people and jerseys at All-Star Village was pretty neat,” Torres said.

  • Ted Diehl at the 2026 MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show at Independence Hall
    Ted Diehl of Northeast Philadelphia joins baseball fans on Independence Mall for 2026 MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Sam Torres and Melissa Bedell at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall
    Sam Torres and Melissa Bedell of Michigan attended the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Chelsea Lubbe/WHYY)
  • Jud and Jackson Tolman at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall
    Jud and Jackson Tolman from Utah attended the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Chelsea Lubbe/WHYY)
  • Mark Chimel at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall
    Mark Chimel of Pittsburgh wears a Phillies hat and an Angels jersey to the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Lawson Lemley at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall
    Lawson Lemley of North Carolina attended the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Chelsea Lubbe/WHYY)
  • Danielle Grayuski at the Danielle 2026 MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show.
    Danielle Grayuski of East Stroudsburg is a big baseball fan who sat on Independence Mall to watch the Danielle 2026 MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Brian Rosa at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall
    Brian Rosa of Philadelphia attended the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Chelsea Lubbe/WHYY)
  • Rosalie Zuppardo and Pat Clever at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall
    Rosalie Zuppardo and Pat Clever at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

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Rosalie Zuppardo and Pat Clever traveled from Massachusetts and Long Island, New York, respectively, without tickets, only looking to be a part of the celebration.

“It’s part of America. To just be out with all these people who have a love for baseball all over the United States. It’s a part of history now,” Zuppardo said.

The pair said they attended outdoor festivities, All-Star Village at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and watched the Home Run Derby at McGillin’s Olde Ale House.

Jud and Jackson Tolman were visiting from Utah.

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“We’ve gone to all the historical sights; we are eating cheesesteaks every day,” Tolman said. “To be here where the country started is special. Watching ball games with my son is special.”

  • Mascots interact during the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show
    Mr. and Mrs. Met join Thomas Jefferson on the red carpet during the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Fan interacts with mascot during 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show
    A young fan reaches out to Kansas City Royals mascot, Sluggerrr, during the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Phillie Phanatic clowns with fans at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall
    The Phillie Phanatic clowns with fans at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • CJ Abrams at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall
    Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams shows off his style at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Jhoan Duran at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall
    Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran Los Angeles at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Bryce Harper at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall
    Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Brandon Marsh at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall
    Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh reacts to fans at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Jamie Pagliei at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall
    Philly sports guy Jamie Pagliei at the 2026 All-Star Red Carpet Show on Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

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