Republican Kathleen ‘K.C.’ Tomlinson

Tomlinson, 36, is a lifelong Bensalem resident. She won the March 2020 special election to replace Gene DiGirolamo in the House. DiGirolamo represented the 18th House district for more than two decades before stepping down in 2020 to join the Bucks County Board of Commissioners. Tomlinson then won reelection in November 2020 and again in the 2022 election.

Tomlinson’s father, Robert “Tommy” Tomlinson, represented the 18th House district from 1991 to 1994 and went on to represent Bucks County’s 6th district in the state Senate for nearly 30 years. According to former House Parliamentarian Clancy Myer, the Tomlinsons were the first father-daughter duo to serve in the Legislature at the same time.

Politics isn’t the only family business. Tomlinson’s grandfather, J. Maurice Tomlinson, opened Tomlinson Funeral Home in 1946 and it’s been in continuous operation ever since. K.C. Tomlinson began helping at the funeral home after graduating from Bensalem High School. She graduated from the Mercer County Mortuary Program in 2014 and is now a third-generation licensed funeral director.

Tomlinson currently serves on the Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities committee, as well as the Professional Licensure, Gaming Oversight and Human Services committees.

Tomlinson did not respond to multiple interview requests from WHYY News. Her campaign website touts her role in securing record funding for local public schools through the school funding overhaul legislation. Other key platform issues on her website include lowering costs to fight inflation; funding for local law enforcement and adding more police officers on the streets; strengthening public safety; and lowering property taxes for seniors.

In the past year, Tomlinson has sponsored or co-sponsored legislation in the House related to public safety and crime prevention, requiring price transparency for hospitals, protecting victims of stalking, establishing “looting” as a second-degree felony, holding financial institutions responsible for preventing exploitation of elders and more.

Tomlinson also was a co-sponsor of the Crematory Regulation Act, which establishes regulations for crematories throughout the state.

The Republican representative has positioned herself as a moderate willing to work across the aisle. On abortion, Tomlinson told the Bucks County Courier Times in 2022 that she wants to “protect access to safe and legal abortion in Pennsylvania” and supports the current state law.

“While I respect and value the right to life, we should not abandon current PA law which includes critical protections for the health and safety of both mother and child and protect victims of rape and incest,” she said in the interview.

However, the ACLU-PA and other pro-abortion rights groups criticized a bill Tomlinson voted to pass in 2021. The legislation, which died in the state Senate, would have required hospitals, clinics and physicians to “cremate or inter fetal remains” following a miscarriage or abortion procedure. The ACLU-PA said the bill created “difficult, vague, conflicting, and sometimes impossible, new regulations for clinics to comply with—all of which would ultimately impede women’s access to abortion.”

Tomlinson’s endorsements include the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, the PA Chamber of Business and Industry, the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the Bucks County Fraternal Order of Police and more.