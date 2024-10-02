Coveted Bucks County hosts dueling partisan watch parties for VP debate

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

As the candidates for vice president faced off in their first and likely only debate during the campaign, supporters of both gathered at competing watch parties in Bucks County, a county evenly divided between party voters.

Not surprisingly, party adherents thought their own preferred candidate won the debate.

“I thought [Republican JD] Vance did a great job,” said Jim Maxwell, a retired FBI agent who lives in Newtown. “He’s competent, intelligent, and he’s new blood. I think he sets the stage for the future.”

Over with the Democrats, Leslie Spina said Democrat Tim Walz “did great.”

He “really stayed on topic of the things that are important to people who vote the way that I want to vote,” said Spina, who runs a childcare agency.

More than 200 people showed up at the Newtown Athletic Center for the Republican watch party, which featured speeches by Pennsylvania Republican Party chair Lawrence Tabas and mixed martial arts title winner Eddie Alvarez.

“I’ve never been more inspired in my life watching Donald Trump’s first assassination attempt,” Alvarez said. “With a face full of blood, he picked himself back up off the ground. He looked at the people he served, and he yelled the most iconic line ever in the history of America. ‘Fight, fight, fight.’”

About 25 people attended the Harris campaign’s watch party, where New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy appeared before the debate kicked off. He heaped praise on Walz as he spoke to the crowd.

“Tim Walz is one of our closest friends,” Murphy said. “There are a lot of people in life who appear to be one thing, and yet they’re another. Tim is exactly as he appears to be. He is the big teddy bear. He’s the guy who lights the room up.”

Murphy also told attendees he believed that recent stories about Walz’s insecurity on the debate stage were an intentional strategy by Democrats to catch Vance off guard.

The exchange began with the news of the day: Israel’s ground invasion of Lebanon and Iran’s launch of a series of ballistic missiles at Iran in response. At the Republican watch party, the situation weighed heavily on local resident Danielle Teta’s mind.

“We’re almost at World War III, and that’s a really scary thing,” Teta said, adding she believes Trump and Vance would handle the situation better. “You have to think about which side you’re voting for because, if one side would be better than the other, it changes everything.”

Local Democrat Lorrie Copolin said she was concerned about ongoing fighting in Israel and Palestine but added, “It’s not in my backyard.”

She said that Vance was wrong to blame Harris. “She’s not the president. She doesn’t make the policy.”

Maxwell, the retired FBI agent, said the issue is related to the border where he worries “terrorists” can get in or others “here for nefarious reasons.”