What Tim Walz’s past debate performances reveal about how he may take on JD Vance

Tim Walz gazed into the television camera and sped through a seemingly rehearsed set of points he was hoping to drive home in one of his first political debates, just days before the 2006 election that would catapult him from the classroom to the U.S. Congress.

“We have an opportunity here to exercise that greatest of American gifts: The ability to vote and to vote for a representative who will take this country in the direction you feel is best,” Walz said as he closed out the debate. “My optimism in this country is so great.”

That moment pales in comparison to what awaits Walz on Tuesday as the two-term Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential nominee steps on a debate stage with Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president.

While Walz is still projecting himself as a candidate of positivity, the hits will come hard and he won’t have the out of being a newcomer. With a nationwide audience watching — and Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump locked in a tight race — he won’t be able to afford any slip-ups.

Walz’s track record suggests he will focus on his work before entering politics as a teacher, assistant football coach and Army National Guard member. Those who’ve debated him before say Walz has a down-to-earth style that is relatable — but it’s an approach that can also cause problems for him.

Walz leans on his biography to draw contrasts

From the start of his political career nearly 20 years ago, Walz has often emphasized his Midwestern roots and personal biography. It’s how he contrasted himself against his Republican opponent in one of his first debates in his initial run for the U.S. House in 2006.

“The thing I think my opponent fails to realize — he speaks of the arena as the bubble inside the beltway in Washington, D.C. I’ve been in the arena of public life,” Walz said during the debate. “What I think I bring is a real-life experience that knows I don’t have the luxury of being partisan. I don’t have the luxury of being rigid.”

Fast-forward to 2024, Walz is again expected to lean on his pre-politics background when he meets Vance on the debate stage in New York.

Walz, now in his second term as governor, has acknowledged that debates aren’t his strong suit. He told MSNBC earlier this month that the match-up will offer voters a look at what sets him apart from Vance — both in terms of style and policy views.

“He’s Yale Law guy. I’m public school teacher, so we know where he’s at on that. I think it’s a good opportunity to contrast where we’re at,” Walz said following the ABC debate between Trump and Harris earlier this month.

“You’ll hear me talk like I have about things that impact Americans, making sure they have the opportunity to thrive, making sure that we’re being factual and how we talk about that,” he continued.