How the electorate has changed in key states and what it could mean this election

4. The Sun Belt continues to diversify, and that has put it on the map for Democrats

White voters are down double-digits since 2008 as a share of eligible voters in Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina, and 9 in Georgia. It’s a huge change that has put these states in play.

Latinos and AAPI voters are up significantly in these places as well. Latinos are up 10 points in Arizona, 7 in Nevada, have doubled their eligible-voter population in Georgia and quadrupled in North Carolina since 2008.

Of the swing states, AAPI voters could have the largest impact in Nevada, where they are now almost 10% of the eligible voter population. While AAPI voters are smaller portions of the electorate in other swing states, they have doubled as a share of eligible voters in Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in that time.

That trend is only going to continue, because, as of right now, a majority of those under 18 are nonwhite. Gen Z is forecast to be the last generation that is majority white .

Notably, these demographic shifts have helped Democrats to statewide victories for the Senate and governorships. Six of the eight Sun Belt swing-state senators now either are Democrats or caucus with them. That’s a big change from 2008, when seven of the eight were Republicans.

(In the Blue Wall, five of the six senators are Democrats, the same margin as 2008.) Overall, five of the seven swing-state governors are also currently Democrats.

5. The Sun Belt rises in the East — while Georgia and North Carolina are similar, they are also different in key ways

Both of these Sun Belt states are diverse, have similar Latino, AAPI and white non-college populations.

But two things make them distinct from each other: Georgia has a larger Black population, and North Carolina has more white college-educated voters.

North Carolina white voters with degrees also vote more for Democrats than those in Georgia do. In 2020, for example, Trump won college-educated white voters in Georgia by 11 points, but Biden won them by 1 in North Carolina.

The size of the Black population in Georgia — 1 in 3 eligible voters — also generally gives a Democrat a better chance than in North Carolina. That is part of the reason why both senators in Georgia are Democrats, but both in North Carolina are Republicans.

Don’t overlook the importance of reducing the margins with college-educated whites or Harris potentially winning them by bigger margins than in 2020, as lots of polls have shown this cycle, which could keep North Carolina’s vote margin very close.

6. How the West is being won (by Democrats)

Democrats have made major inroads in Arizona, while maintaining close but consistent victories in Nevada.

Latinos are key in both places. Arizona’s eligible-voter population is 28% Latino, up from 19% in 2008. Nevada is 20%, up from 13% in the same time period. As noted earlier, AAPI voters are also crucial in Nevada, up from 7% to 10% since 2008.

Those increases are crucial for Democrats, especially in Nevada, where just 19% are whites with college degrees, the lowest of any of the seven states.

In fact, Nevada has the lowest level of college attainment of the seven states — just 27% have college degrees, which tends to make for a less politically engaged population and one that is most likely to engage now, post-Labor Day and up to Election Day.

In other words, you can probably throw out all the polls up until Labor Day in Nevada.