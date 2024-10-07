Republican John Lawrence

Lawrence, 46, first assumed office in 2011. He currently serves on several committees in the state House, including Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Appropriations, Professional Licensure and Rules. In 2021, his GOP colleagues in the House chose him as speaker pro tempore.

The London Grove resident ran on a reform platform and said that he has maintained his promises in his seven terms in the legislature. Lawrence does not use a state vehicle and has refused a state pension.

“When you’re trying to move a difficult issue forward, it’s very important to try to identify your allies and who you can work with,” Lawrence said. “Sometimes you find allies on your side of the aisle, other side of the aisle, inside the capitol and outside the capitol.”

Recently, he has become an unlikely ally to House Democrats in the fight against water privatization. He is opposed to any monetization or sale of the contested Chester Water Authority, which spans parts of Chester and Delaware counties.

“It’s reckless, irresponsible and outrageous to suggest that people who are simply paying their water bills from a well-run water authority should be asked to pony up and pay higher rates due to fiscal mismanagement of the city of Chester,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said he has also been active in the local bipartisan effort to restore emergency health care services in Chester County in the aftermath of the closure of Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals.

“I’ve tried in my time in office to work on matters of fiscal responsibility, keeping government debt down and also a real focus on local issues,” he said.

He said his most gratifying experience in elected office came after a conversation with a domestic abuse survivor. She notified him of a loophole in state law which required victims to pay temporary alimony to their spouses. Lawrence and former Democratic state Rep. Brandon Neuman drafted legislation to bring the practice to an end. Then-Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill into law in 2018.

Lawrence grew up in southern Chester County. He graduated from Penn State University in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He worked as an account officer with J.P. Morgan Chase.

“I’m running again to serve the people of southern Chester County with honor and fidelity and to try to represent them well, particularly on some of the big issues that are facing our area,” he said. “We have a lot of important issues that need to be addressed in southern Chester County.”