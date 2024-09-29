What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

All 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are up for election in November. The margins in the lower chamber are razor thin. Democrats hold a one seat majority.

The state House is responsible for drafting laws and assisting the governor with establishing a budget. Each member is elected to serve a two-year term.

Following the implementation of a redistricted legislative map, Democrats seized control of the state House in 2022 for the first time in more than a decade.

While most of the state’s legislative races are effectively decided during the primary, several toss up races will likely determine the balance of power in the state House.

The 160th District, which spans parts of Chester and Delaware counties, is seen by both parties as a competitive race. Incumbent Republican state Rep. Craig Williams is facing off against Democratic challenger Elizabeth Moro.

Republican Craig Williams

Williams, 59, has represented the district since 2021. He grew up as a self-described “military brat.”

His family settled down in Alaska in the 1970s. Williams graduated from Duke University in 1987 where he received a bachelor’s degree in public policy.

After college, Williams immediately joined the United States Marine Corps where he made a name for himself as a combat pilot in the Gulf War. Williams attended law school at the University of Florida while enlisted and later became the top prosecutor on a Marine base. He left active duty in 2000.

Under the George W. Bush Administration, he worked as deputy legal counsel for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Williams was also a prosecutor on the Joint Terrorism Task Force. He later served as a federal attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice — where he met his wife, Jennifer.

“As most people will know — once you fall in love with a Philadelphia girl — there’s not much conversation left about where you’re going to live,” Williams said. “So, we moved to Delaware County probably about 20 years ago and I’ve been here since then.”

As a federal attorney in Denver and Philadelphia, Williams spent his time prosecuting drug and gun crimes and fighting public corruption. He said that experience taught him about the importance of collaboration.

“I found, believe it or not, that that applies equally to politics,” Williams said. “One thing that Democrats would say about me is that I work hard with them to solve problems — that I don’t bring to the conversation at the outset a kind of natural combativeness. In other words, I’m constantly trying to solve problems.”