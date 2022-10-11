Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Cathy Spahr believes Republican state Rep. Craig Williams is too “extreme” for the 160th state House district — so she’s challenging him for the seat.

“This is a purple district; it’s not hard right, red district, like where Doug Mastriano is from. And at the end of the day, Craig Williams has voted with Doug Mastriano 84% of the time. I’m just not OK with that and people have a right to know that that’s who he really is,” Spahr said.

Her campaign has created a website highlighting Williams’ voting record on issues like education, gun safety, and abortion rights.

He voted against amending the Pennsylvania Constitution to recognize the right to an abortion prior to fetal viability. He also voted against prohibiting the sale or possession of an assault weapon for individuals under the age of 21.

Williams, who was elected to the state House in 2020, declined to make himself available for an interview.

In the last election, the Marine Corps veteran defeated a different Democratic challenger by just 610 votes.

The 160th District stretches across Delaware and Chester counties. It includes Bethel, Chadds Ford, and Concord townships, and Chester Heights Borough in Delaware County, and Birmingham, Pennsbury, and Westtown townships in Chester County. With new boundaries, Westtown Township replaces Kennett Square, which is now in the 158th District.