Pa. election 2022: Everything you need to know about requesting, filling out, and returning your mail ballot

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania’s 2022 general election will give registered voters in the state the chance to pick the state’s next governor and U.S. senator as well as U.S. House lawmakers and those who serve in the legislature.

Thousands of people are expected to participate in this election by mail — an option available to all voters for any reason since 2020.

The mail voting process can be confusing and has been made even more so by legal challenges, disinformation undermining public faith in elections, and efforts by many Republican lawmakers to prohibit its use.

In early August, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld the state law that created no-excuse mail voting. Republican lawmakers — many of whom voted for it — had argued the law was passed in an unconstitutional way.

While there are still pending legal challenges, state officials stress that casting a ballot by mail this November is a legal option available to all registered voters.

Here’s everything you need to know about voting by mail:

How do I request a mail ballot?

You can apply for a mail ballot online, in person at a county election office, or through the mail. Applications must be received by your county by 5 p.m. Nov. 1.

(If you’re not already registered to vote, you must do so by Oct. 24. Online voter registration applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m that day. Mail and in-person applications must be received by the county board of elections by close of business.)

You must provide proper identification to apply for a mail ballot. Acceptable options include a Pennsylvania driver’s license or the last four digits of a Social Security number. The Department of State lists the approved forms of identification online: vote.pa.gov/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Mail-and-Absentee-Ballot.aspx.

You can apply for a one-time mail ballot or to be added to the annual request list, which means you’ll get an application each year.