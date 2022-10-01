Oz criticizes Fetterman but not Mastriano for avoiding media questions

This story originally appeared on WESA.

Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz called out his opponent Democrat John Fetterman for not answering questions at public events during a press conference in Pittsburgh Friday.

At the end of the press conference, Oz took six questions from reporters over 12 minutes.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and says he still has auditory processing issues that make it difficult to answer questions in chaotic environments. Fetterman hasn’t held a press conference since his stroke and has only done a handful of media interviews with friendly outlets, according to Oz.

Oz was joined in Pittsburgh by U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, who said he thinks Fetterman is using his health as an excuse to avoid transparency. “John Fetterman is doing more to avoid scrutiny than any candidate for statewide office I’ve ever seen or heard of,” Toomey said. “For the most part, he doesn’t do campaign events. He doesn’t do press conferences. And we know he’s certainly not interested in debates.”

Fetterman’s campaign, in turn, criticized Oz for holding a media event in Pittsburgh without inviting the public. “Once again, Oz could not even muster up enough supporters to do a public event in Pittsburgh, because he knows no real voters would show up to hear him speak,” said Joe Calvello, a spokesperson for Fetterman’s campaign. “John is holding massive rallies across the state, regularly drawing over 1,000 Pennsylvanians.”