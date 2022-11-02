Election officials should not count undated mail ballots on Nov. 8, Pa. high court rules

This latest lawsuit, filed just over two weeks ago, stems from the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee, Pennsylvania GOP, and some individual Republican voters filing what’s known as a King’s Bench Petition to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

This kind of petition asks the state’s high court to use its unique power to bypass the lower courts and directly take up matters of particular importance. The court granted the Republicans’ request Oct. 21.

Since 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans have generally sought to have undated ballots thrown out. The issue is highly partisan; Democrats are more likely than Republicans to vote by mail.

Attorneys for the Republicans in the case argued that the General Assembly’s meaning “could not have been clearer” when it passed a state law saying voters “shall…fill out, date and sign the declaration” printed on their ballot’s outer envelope, and that there’s no good reason for the court to rule differently.

They also wrote that the dates are materially useful in determining whether ballots should be accepted, and invoked a controversial argument, known as the “independent state legislature” doctrine. It posits that state legislatures are the ultimate authority on election matters and that Pennsylvania’s executive and judicial branches don’t have any power to check a legislature’s decisions.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic administration has argued since 2020 that undated and misdated mail ballots should be counted. The central premise of their position has long been that Pennsylvania’s election law should be interpreted to enfranchise more people — and that decades of court rulings have done so.

“Where there is a choice, the Court should prefer that construction of the law that ‘favors the fundamental right to vote and enfranchises, rather than disenfranchises, the electorate,’” the administration’s attorneys wrote in their latest brief to the state Supreme Court, quoting a 2020 Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision on elections.

Attorneys for the state also wrote that although state law says voters “shall” date their mail ballots, that doesn’t necessarily mean undated ballots must be discarded. A separate part of the state Election Code, they argued, states that county election officials should not discard ballots if the voter declaration on the ballot’s outer envelope is “sufficient.” They argued that a historical reading of the code shows that the dating requirement is actually a relic.

With the case effectively settled on the state level, federal courts could now determine the way Pennsylvania handles undated and misdated mail ballots.

There have already been some indications of federal judges’ thinking on these ballots.

In May, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled that undated ballots should be counted because Pennsylvania’s date requirement was a technicality that served little purpose except to invalidate votes, and that throwing out ballots on that basis violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

But last month the U.S. Supreme Court vacated that decision on procedural grounds. Though their decision didn’t address the substance of the case, three of that court’s conservative justices have separately indicated that they disagree with the Third Circuit’s take that the date requirements violate federal law.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.