Pennsylvania’s midterm election results may not be known on Election Night. Here are the facts

Groups that have been casting doubt on the state’s election system since the 2020 election have recently been focusing on statewide results. Toni Shuppe, a political activist who leads one such group, Audit the Vote PA, told followers in a video last week “something doesn’t sound quite right” about Chapman’s warnings.

Chapman tackled that concern head-on at Monday’s lunch in Harrisburg.

“Protracted counting doesn’t mean anything nefarious is happening,” she said. “It’s simply a reflection of the vast amount of work county election officials have to do to process and count mail-in and absentee ballots,” adding voters should turn to trusted sources of information at the county and state level if they have questions.

Election experts have outlined several things that might prevent race-defining results from dropping on Election Night:

Limits in Pennsylvania law on when counties can start processing mail-in ballots

The verification work of county canvassing boards

Differences in county election procedure

The Department of State has also released a graphic, below, laying out Pennsylvania’s vote counting procedure:

As of Monday, around 1.4 million people have requested mail-in ballots this election. The deadline to apply for one is Nov. 1.

Counties are warning it’s very unlikely that a voter will receive and return their ballot before Election Day if they request one now. Some election departments have even had trouble getting ballots out to those that asked for one earlier this fall.

So, even if only a fraction of mail-in voters who have received their ballot return it, it’ll take time to accurately process them.