Rep. Scott Perry ‘central to planning of Jan. 6,’ says former Trump White House aide

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry played a key role in helping former President Trump craft his plan to stay in office following his 2020 election loss.

During an episode of WITF’s The Spark on Wednesday, Hutchinson told host Scott Lamar that Perry was “central to the planning of Jan. 6,” referring to Trump’s plan to stay in office – despite losing the 2020 Election.

She also reiterated that Perry asked Trump for a pardon following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“And central to the planning of operating the Justice Department officials to execute a plan that Donald Trump wanted. And what Donald Trump wanted was to essentially shred the Constitution in any way that he could to stay in power.”

Hutchinson also stood by her testimony given to the House Jan. 6 Committee that Perry asked for a presidential pardon – though she did not clarify whether she heard Perry say that herself.

She said Perry owes it to Central Pennsylvanians to explain his knowledge of Trump’s plan to stay in office following President Biden’s 2020 election victory.

“I would implore him to go under oath to dispute whether or not he asked for a pardon, or whether he thinks he did anything wrong,” Hutchinson said. “But I think it is also important for central Pennsylvanians to know that Scott Perry was central to the planning of Jan. 6.”