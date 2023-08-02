Another co-conspirator appears to be former Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeff Clark of Philadelphia, who promised to look into Trump’s false claims of election fraud if promoted to attorney general.

In the indictment, “Co-conspirator 4” is described as “a Justice Department official who worked on civil matters.” The indictment states, “Co-Conspirator 4 sent a draft letter to the Acting Attorney General and Acting Deputy Attorney General, which … contained numerous knowingly false claims about the election and the Justice Department.”

That information matches testimony to the Jan. 6 Select Committee about Trump’s effort to install Clark, who was an environmental lawyer in the DOJ at the time.

Clark was introduced to Trump by midstate Congressman Scott Perry (R-York), who pushed election conspiracy theories and refused a subpoena to testify before the House January 6th Select Committee.

Former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue told the committee how Perry urged Trump to install Clark as A.G.

“He mentioned Mr. Clark. He said something to the effect of, ‘I think Jeff Clark is great. I think he’s the kind of guy who can get in there and do something about this stuff,” Donoghue testified.

Just days before the Capitol attack, select committee records show, Perry texted then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to check on Clark’s status.

“We gotta get going!” Perry wrote.

Perry acknowledges introducing Clark and Trump, but said, “Throughout the past four years, I worked with Assistant Attorney General Clark on various legislative matters. When President Trump asked if I would make an introduction, I obliged.”

Trump declined to promote Clark after senior DOJ officials, including Donoghue, threatened to resign in protest.

The four charges leveled against Trump by the Justice Department are:

Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding

Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding

Conspiracy Against Rights.

Trump is scheduled to appear for arraignment Thursday.

Neither Mastriano nor Perry has been charged with any crime.