Pennsylvania to begin using artificial intelligence in operations

Pennsylvania will soon use artificial intelligence in some of its operations.

The Shapiro administration touted what it called a “first in the nation” partnership with OpenAI – the creators of ChatGPT.

The program will be an enterprise version of ChatGPT and will be limited to the Office of Administration.

“I believe Pennsylvania can be a national leader in the safe and responsible use of generative AI in our government operations,” Shapiro said in a news release.

The program will be used for things such as creating or editing copies, updating outdated language and drafting job descriptions.

This version has additional security to prevent data generated by the state from being used to train and develop future software.