Pa. election 2022: How to serve as a poll worker on Nov. 8

Second, poll workers cannot be current government employees or officials, except district judges, notary publics, or members of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Similarly, people whose names are on the ballot are not permitted to serve as poll workers, except for candidates for the local election board including judges of elections.

The duties

Poll workers must be available for the entirety of Election Day, before polling places open at 7 a.m. and after they close at 8 p.m.

Poll workers assist with the setup, opening, and closing of a polling place. They record the names of voters, check them in, and assist with election equipment.

There are a few specialized poll worker positions that are elected. Each polling place has a local election board comprised of a judge of elections, a majority inspector, and a minority inspector. All three positions help manage the polling place, keep track of the number of voters, and ensure that the results are received by the county election office.

Other specialized positions — such as the machine operator— support the local election board and are filled by appointment. They oversee the voting devices used at the polls.

Regular poll workers, or clerks, help check in voters, manage lines, and guide voters through each step of the process.

Poll workers are not partisan poll watchers, who are appointed by candidates or political parties and can challenge the eligibility of a voter (though they cannot directly question or speak to them).

The training

People who want to be poll workers must attend a mandatory training session in-person or online before Election Day.

Each county runs its own training, as voting systems vary. Some counties use optical scanners to process ballots, while others use different kinds of voting machines.

Counties also handle training for safety threats differently. According to the Department of State, every county addresses what to do in the event of general threats and disruptive behavior in the polling place.

Patti Hess, the director of elections in Fulton County, said there are constables at polling places in her county to ensure safety, and instructions for emergency situations are provided in a guidebook poll workers have on hand.

“If somebody comes in, it’s all in their book,” she said. “The sheriff’s office number is right there.”