Pa. election 2022: A basic guide to vetting candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, and more

All eyes will be on Pennsylvania this November election as a number of contentious races on the ballot will determine the state’s political future.

In the race for governor, voters will pick between Democrat Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general; Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator; and a handful of third-party candidates.

In the U.S. Senate, where Democrats’ slim margin hangs in the balance, voters here could determine which party controls the chamber in 2023. Representing them will be either Democrat John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor, or Republican Mehmet Oz, a retired surgeon and TV personality.

While those races may be getting the most media attention, Pennsylvanians will also vote for their U.S. House representatives and lawmakers in the state legislature, where Democrats seek to chip away at the Republican majority in both the state House and Senate.

It’s vital to thoroughly research the candidates on your ballot, and we’re here to help. Here are a few steps you can take to prepare for Nov. 8:

Contents

2022 general election deadlines:

Oct. 24, 2022: Last day to register to vote

Nov. 1, 2022: Last day to request a mail ballot

Nov. 8, 2022: Election day

Read everything you need to know about voting by mail.

Voting in person? Use this tool to find your polling place.

Find who is on your ballot

All voters, regardless of where they live, will see the same candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and U.S. Senate on their ballot.

Governor:

Josh Shapiro (D), Website | Facebook

Doug Mastriano (R), Website | Facebook

Christina Digiulio (G), Website | Facebook

Joe Soloski (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania), Website | Facebook

Matt Hackenburg (L), Website | Facebook

Lieutenant governor:

Austin Davis (D), Website | Facebook

Carrie DelRosso (R), Website | Facebook

Michael Bagdes-Canning (G), Website | Facebook

Nicole Shultz (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania), Website | Facebook

Tim McMaster (L), Website | Facebook

U.S. Senate:

John Fetterman (D), Website | Facebook

Mehmet Oz (R), Website | Facebook

Richard Weiss (G), Website | Facebook

Daniel Wassmer (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania), Website | Facebook

Erik Gerhardt (L), Website | Facebook

At least two people are running write-in campaigns for U.S. Senate: Ron Johnson of the Constitution Party and Independent Everett Stern.

All voters will also choose their representative to Congress and to the state House. Half of the lawmakers who serve in the state Senate — those in even-number districts — will be up for reelection.

Pennsylvania’s Department of State has a tool that allows you to find your congressional, state House, and state Senate districts. All users need to do is enter their county and address.

Some counties, such as Montgomery County, publish sample ballots. Check with your county election office to get one (see a list of offices here).

BallotReady and the League of Women Voters’ Vote411 initiative also provide sample ballots based on your address.

News articles can offer an in-depth look at a candidate, detail how a community perceives them, and raise any potential red flags about the candidate’s beliefs or affiliations. But it’s important to vet the trustworthiness and accuracy of the news source.

To learn how to vet your sources, read this guide to spotting false information by Cornell University, and this guide to analyzing a news source by Melissa Zimdars, a communications professor who researches misinformation.

Spotlight PA has compiled a guide to the governor’s race that breaks down where the candidates stand on key issues. We will also be examining a host of specific issues and the candidates’ positions on them here. The following stories also explore their stances:

For the U.S. Senate race, here are stories that dive into the candidates’ stances: