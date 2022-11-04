2022 Pa. election: How to vote, where to vote, and everything you need to know for Nov. 8

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA

Election Day 2022 in Pennsylvania is approaching fast and Spotlight PA has all the answers about where to vote, how to vote, and how to be informed when you cast your ballot.

Voters will choose a new governor and U.S. senator this year, elected officials who will help determine the future of major issues like abortion access and energy production. Voters will also cast ballots for representatives to the U.S. House and lawmakers to serve in the General Assembly.