2022 Pa. election: How to vote, where to vote, and everything you need to know for Nov. 8
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA
Election Day 2022 in Pennsylvania is approaching fast and Spotlight PA has all the answers about where to vote, how to vote, and how to be informed when you cast your ballot.
Voters will choose a new governor and U.S. senator this year, elected officials who will help determine the future of major issues like abortion access and energy production. Voters will also cast ballots for representatives to the U.S. House and lawmakers to serve in the General Assembly.
Before you cast a ballot, here’s a last-minute checklist of everything you’ll need to vote.
First, the basics:
- Make sure you’re registered. You can check your voter registration status here. Unfortunately, if you’re not already registered, it’s too late to vote in this election cycle.
- It also is too late to request a mail ballot if you haven’t already. If you have, you can track your mail ballot here. It must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Read more about mail ballots.
- If you plan to vote in-person, find your polling place here.
- You need to bring a form of ID such as a driver’s license or a passport if it’s your first time voting at your polling location. You can find the full list of acceptable IDs here.
- Any other questions? Call your county election office to check. You can find their number here, and read more Spotlight PA election guides here.
And here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot:
- Enter your address into Spotlight PA’s interactive sample ballot to find your candidates.
- All voters will have five options on the ballot for U.S. Senate: John Fetterman (D), Mehmet Oz (R), Richard Weiss (G), Daniel Wassmer (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania), and Erik Gerhardt (L). Read WESA’s guide to the candidates.
- All voters will have five options on the ballot for governor: Josh Shapiro (D), Doug Mastriano (R), Christina Digiulio (G), Joe Soloski (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania), and Matt Hackenburg (L). Read our complete guide to the candidates for governor.
- All voters will select a person to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.
- All voters will select a person to represent them in the Pennsylvania House.
- Voters who live in even-numbered state Senate districts will vote for candidates.
- Because of this year’s redistricting process, you may live in altered or different U.S. House, state House, and state Senate districts. Use Spotlight PA’s sample ballot to find your district and candidates, then consult our vetting guide to learn how to research them.
There will be no statewide proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. However, there may be local ballot initiatives depending on where you live. Check your county’s election website or sample ballot.
