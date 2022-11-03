What the Pa. Supreme Court’s undated ballots order means for the midterms – and beyond

“The bottom line is that we do need some clarity in the law both in the federal system and the state system,” Schneider said.

Those who support rejecting those ballots point to what they call the “plain language” of state law that says a mail-in voter must “fill out, date and sign” an outside secrecy envelope. That’s despite both a state and federal court ruling that judged the requirement to be immaterial. The U.S. Supreme Court vacated that federal ruling earlier this month, but did not say whether counting undated mail-in ballots is legal.

Rich Garella of the elections advocacy group Protect Our Vote Philly also said the rules around counting mail-in ballots should be clearer, especially when it comes to ballots with “incorrectly dated outer envelopes.”

“If I were a county election [official], I wouldn’t know what that means because there’s nothing in the election code about what is incorrect or what’s correct,” Garella said. “Do they mean a date that falls outside the [elections] window? To me, it’s so obviously immaterial.”

“The problem with having a date requirement when it’s meaningless is that it turns the [voter] declaration into an intelligence test,” he added. “It’s not supposed to be a test of how well people can follow instructions.”

Schneider pointed out a key part of the state Supreme Court order, which instructs county election offices to set undated ballots aside. That means even if they are not counted on Election Night, those ballots could be brought back into play if another lawsuit calls them into question.

“I think what they [the Pa. Supreme Court] were trying to do was to preserve the ability for further litigation over the issue,” she said.